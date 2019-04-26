Chelsea players send support to injured winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

There has been plenty of support shown on social media to Callum Hudson-Odoi after the England winger suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Chelsea announced yesterday that the 19-year-old was expected to undergo surgery, with the player admitting his season is over in a https://twitter.com/Calteck10/status/1120445647172395010 — (@Calteck10) " target="_blank" rel="noopener">Twitter posting.

‘Really gutted to end my season with a Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!’ said Hudson-Odoi with accompanying emojis of a crying face, two hands held together in prayer and a large heart.

Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta voiced his support for the youngster in a Facebook posting.

‘We are with you Callum Hudson-Odoi. #BlueFamily’ said the Spaniard with an image of himself putting his hand on Hudson-Odoi’s shoulder during Monday’s game.

Players from rival clubs have also shown their solidarity with the Chelsea winger.

‘Speedy recovery mate,’ said Leicester defender and fellow England international Harry Maguire on Twitter.