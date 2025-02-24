Chelsea prioritizing Nico Williams’ signing in summer  

Premier League giants Chelsea is keen about signing Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams in the summer.

Williams’ has been one of the most sought-after players in the world following his swashbuckling performance at the 2024 European Champions.

For a large portion of last summer, Barcelona were understood to be keen about the signing of Nico Williams, who plies his trade for Athletic Bilbao.

He came close to joining the Catalan giants last summer but the move fell through after the club failed to meet his release clause.

According to Todofichajes, the two-time Champions League holders is prepared to offer an incredible financial terms to Nico Williams to secure his signing.

The Blues have been monitoring the European champion with Spain for a long time and are set to make a serious attempt to sign the star next summer.

Chelsea are said to be ready to offer the 22-year-old conditions that would make him the highest-paid player at the club.

In the 2024/25 season, Nico Williams has played 31 matches at club level, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at â‚¬70 million.