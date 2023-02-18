Chelsea react to heartbreaking news of Christian Atsu's tragic death

English giants Chelsea have paid tribute to former player Christian Atsu following his death in Turkey.

The 31-year-old tragically lost his life after 12 days of being trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake in the city of Hatay last week.

Following the confirmation of his death by his representatives in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, the Blues took to social media to pay their last respect.

"Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends," wrote Chelsea on Twitter.

Atsu joined the London club in 2013 from Portuguese giants FC Porto, but left in 2017 after spending most of his time on loan.

He later signed for Newcastle United on a permanent deal after helping them secure promotion to the topflight in 2017.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian," wrote Newcastle United.

Atsu's scored the winner for Hatayspor in their game against Kasimpasa before disaster struck.