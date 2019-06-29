Chelsea reject new bid from German champions Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi

Europa League winners Chelsea have rejected a new bid from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for teenage sensation Calum Hudson-Odoi.

The German giants have seen their fourth bid of around £22.5m declined by the Blues, who are bent on keeping the 18-year old at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has 12 months left on his current deal and could sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice in January.

The London club are believed to be preparing a contract that will see the FIFA U-17 World Cup winner commit his future at the club.

The winger suffered a ruptured achilles last season in an EPL game against Burnley which could rule out of the early weeks of the new season.

But Bayern are not giving up on their chase for the winger as they seek replacements for the departing duo of Arjen Robben and Franc Ribery.