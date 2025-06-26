Chelsea rule out sale of English-Ghanaian defender Josh Acheampong

Chelsea have made a decision not to transfer England-born defender of Ghanaian descent Josh Acheampong this summer.

The club considers the teenager one of its brightest prospects and currently regards him as untouchable.

As a result, the Blues will not be entertaining offers for Acheampong this summer despite reports of interest from several clubs.

Already, the club and the player have agreed on a new deal and expect to continue their relationship for many years to come.

Josh Acheampong, 19, is currently part of the Chelsea squad competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

He was in action for the Blues on Wednesday night in their 3-0 victory against EspÃ©rance de Tunis, a result that propelled the English club to the Round 16 stage of the tournament.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the defender shared his delight, stressing that it means a lot to have the chance to play in the Club World Cup.

“It’s important the manager has faith in me. It means I get to play â€“ and I’m very happy to have played [against ES Tunis],” Josh Acheampong said.