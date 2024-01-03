Chelsea secure rising star Josh-Kofi Acheampong with first pro contract

English-born Ghanaian prodigy, Josh-Kofi Acheampong, has officially signed his first professional contract with Chelsea

The highly talented teenager, who recently showcased his skills with the England U-17 team, has committed to the club until the summer of 2026.

According to a statement from Chelsea, "Academy defender Josh-Kofi Acheampong has signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

Acheampong joined the Blues as an Under-8 and has progressed through the youth ranks at Cobham. A versatile defender, he has been a regular for our Under-18s this season and has featured for the Under-21s."

Turning 17 in May, Acheampong has been making waves in the football scene. He was a crucial part of the England U-17 squad that participated in both the European Championships during the summer and the World Cup in November.

Despite his impressive contributions to the English youth teams, his international future remains uncertain, leaving the door open for potential consideration by the Ghana Football Association.

As the talented defender navigates his promising career, both England and Ghana may vie for his allegiance on the international stage.