Chelsea set to submit official bid of £55m for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are set to send an official bid of £55m to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The Ghana international has been linked to the two-time Champions League winners in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Despite the interest from Chelsea, fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has also joined the race to sign the former Ajax star.

Spurs have already sent a bid, which has been rejected by the club.

However, reports have revealed that Chelsea will table the said amount plus a £5m fee.

It is believed that Chelsea is the right place for Mohammed Kudus to continue his development.

Following Chelsea's hard-fought 2-1 win against Brazilian side Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca waxed lyrical about the 23-year-old's talent.

“He’s a West Ham player, so I can’t say much. The only thing I can say is that I’ve known Kudus since his time at Ajax,” Maresca said.

West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax in 2023 for £38 million and are believed to be demanding at least £60 million to part ways with the versatile attacker.

Since his arrival, Kudus has netted 19 goals in 80 appearances for the Hammers.