Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi scores brace in England U-21 win against Austria

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a brace as England maintained their 100% winning record in Euro 2021 qualifying by easing past Austria at Stadium MK.

The young winger has made two senior appearances, debuting against Czech Republic.

An Achilles injury from last April sidelined the 18-year-old for the start of the season, though he has returned to make two appearances this term.

But unlike in-form pair Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, returning Hudson-Odoi was not selected for the Three Lions first-team.

His opener 12 minutes in was improved on the 28th minute after Eddie Nketiah converted from a corner.

The Arsenal striker, on loan at Leeds, then flicked home another header to make it 3-0 with an assist from Dwight McNeil.

But the pick of the bunch came on the stroke of half-time as Hudson-Odoi netted another wonder strike,

The Chelsea forward picked up the ball deep in his half, took it forward and curled it into the top corner to give Aidy Boothroyd's side a handy 4-0 lead heading into the second 45.