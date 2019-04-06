Chelsea star Eden Hazard gives Hudson-Odoi priceless advise, tells teenager to remain humble

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has told young forward Calum Hudson-Odoi to remain humble as he breaks into the starting line-up of the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi made his first premier league start against Brighton on Wednesday on the back of two England games.

Hazard, who is the London side's most valuable player urged his younger teammates to stay focused and humble and that's how he would be more successful in the game.

"I think for him it is easy because the players he has around him are quite humble," said Hazard to the Evening Standard.

"If we were all thinking we are the best, for him it can be hard to stay humble. But he is intelligent and has a family who care for him.

"You know, I told him it is the best thing if he stays humble at first — just work in training, score goals and then just be happy on the pitch. He can go very far.

"How did I stay humble at his age? I was not at first listening to everything. Then I think my family also helped me.Things can happen very quickly in football. You can be at the top and then in two months everyone can forget about you.

"But I think if you keep your feet on the ground and train hard… if he wants to ask me something I will tell him, no problem, but he is a great player already."