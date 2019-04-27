Chelsea star Pedro feels sorry for crocked teammate Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea attacker Pedro is sad teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi's season has ended earlier than expected due to injury.

Chelsea were handed a blow when impressive young winger Hudson-Odoi ruptured his Achilles in the 2-2 draw with Burnley, prematurely ending his season. But Pedro said he was ready to step up.

"It's a pity for us. He (Hudson-Odoi) is a very good young player for us and is important for us," Pedro said. "I can only hope that he gets well as soon as possible. Now we have to continue without him until the end in these five games.

"I feel good. I might not start on Sunday but the result is the most important thing. I'm so focused on this game, I want to win. It's the only possible result for us."