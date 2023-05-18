Chelsea striker Aubameyang ends international retirement after meeting Gabon President

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the decision to end his international retirement and return to the Gabon national team.

The 33-year-old Chelsea forward retired from international duty in May 2022, holding the record for the most goals scored for Gabon with 28 goals in 68 appearances.

Aubameyang revealed that his return was influenced by a meeting with Gabon's President, Ali Bongo Ondimba. Taking to Instagram, Aubameyang shared, "(I) listened to the wise words he said to me as a father talking to his son."

Under the guidance of former La Rochelle defender Patrice Neveu, Gabon currently sit atop their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification group.

They have the opportunity to secure their spot in the tournament, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next January, with a game to spare when they host the Democratic Republic of Congo in June.

In Aubameyang's Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for his recent meeting with President Ali Bongo Ondimba, stating, "A few days ago, I had the immense honour to be received by the President of the Republic (of Gabon) Ali Bongo Ondimba. Following this, I, therefore, put myself at the disposal of my country and of the coach Patrice Neveu."

Aubameyang, who was born in France, made his debut for the Gabon national team in 2009. Despite encountering challenges at the club level in recent seasons, including being stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal in December 2021 and subsequently moving to Barcelona in the following transfer window, Aubameyang's return to international duty signifies his commitment to representing his country.

Rumours have also circulated linking Aubameyang with a potential summer move back to Barcelona, where he began the 2022-2023 season.