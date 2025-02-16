Chelsea target Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo as key addition to Maresca’s project

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown claims Chelsea have identified Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as a key target in their plans under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Brown, who previously had doubts about Semenyo’s ability to succeed in the Premier League, now acknowledges the Ghanaian’s remarkable progress this season.

“It doesn’t shock me to hear Chelsea are interested in him,” Brown said. “I always had doubts about his ability at Premier League level, but he is one of the most improved players in the country this season. His strength, running power, shooting, and movement have really come to light at Bournemouth.”

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has played a vital role in the Cherries’ campaign, drawing attention from top clubs. Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for his signature as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Bournemouth are expected to fight to keep their in-form forward, but a major offer from Chelsea could prove difficult to resist. If the move materializes, it would mark a significant step in Semenyo’s career and provide Chelsea with the attacking dynamism they are seeking.