Chelsea to make 'impossible to refuse' offer for Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams in the summer

Chelsea will reportedly make a staggering offer to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, described as “practically impossible to refuse,” as they aim to secure his signature this summer.

According to El Nacional, the Blues have tabled a five-year contract with a net annual salary of â‚¬20 million, highlighting their determination to land the highly sought-after Spain international of Ghanaian descent.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is said to be “obsessed” with the idea of adding Williams to his squad, especially following Mykhailo Mudryk’s provisional suspension for doping.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged as a top target for the Blues, alongside Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition from Barcelona and Arsenal, both of whom are also keen on signing Williams.

Barcelona failed to secure a deal for the winger in 2024, while Arsenal view him as a key addition to Mikel Arteta’s forward line.

Despite the interest from rival clubs, Chelsea’s lucrative offer could give them the edge in the race for Williams’ signature.

The west London club, currently sixth in the Premier League, are also linked with moves for Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Liam Delap as part of a major squad overhaul this summer.