Chelsea warn youngster Hudson-Odoi he risks playing even less games at Bayern Munich

English Premier League side Chelsea have warned Callum Hudson-Odoi that he risks playing even less if he leaves them for Bayern Munich.

The 18 year old has been the subject of four bids from Bayern this month, the last of which was £35 million.

The Blues are determined to keep hold of the teenager and have not given up hope of persuading him to sign a new five-year deal.

However, Bayern are confident the Hudson-Odoi has already made up his mind and wants to join them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea suspect the German side of making an illegal approach to his advisors and are not prepared to give up without a fight.

Bayern are ready to not only pay the England Under-21 international £85,000-a-week, they have reportedly promised he will get to wear the number 10 shirt currently worn by former Chelsea star Arjen Robben.

Robben is leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and by suggesting he will get the same number as Robben, it has sent out a message to Hudson-Odoi that he will directly replace the soon-to-be 35-year-old.

But Chelsea suspect this is a ruse to convince the youngster to agree terms and believe Hudson-Odoi has a much greater chance of more game time and his career progressing if he remains at Stamford Bridge.

Coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken of his improvement in recent weeks and now considers him on the same level as Pedro and Willian.