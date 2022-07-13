Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi eyes regular play time ahead of new season

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi is putting back his injury problems as he looks forward to a better campaign ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old struggled with niggling injuries hampering his 2021/22 season.

Hudson-Odoi has travelled with the Chelsea team to the United States for pre-season as he prepares to make a major comeback in the 2022/23 campaign.

“I want to be playing as much as possible. Regular football brings out the consistency so I want to just keep playing and playing as much as I can," he told Chelsea's official website.

“Playing those 10 out of 11 games in my preferred position on the left side was massive for me because that’s where I know I can be at my best and do what I do as much as possible.

“My main goal this summer and throughout the season is to be stronger. There were times in the season last year when I was running with the ball and feeling like I could get barged off it or I’m not as strong as I thought I was.

“I’ve been putting more muscle on in training to make sure I’m getting bigger so when the opponents come, I know that I’m strong enough to hold them off, or that I won’t get barged and I can barge them instead.”