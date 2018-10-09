GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 October 2018
Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with January loan move to Aston Villa
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Callum Hudson-odoi of Chelsea FC scores his sides fourth goal during the FA Youth Cup Final, second leg match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on April 30, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

English-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a January transfer target for Championship side Aston Villa.

Despite impressing during the side's pre-season training, the 17-year-old is yet to enjoy any playing minutes for the first team after eight round of games in the Premier League.

And according to the reports in the UK, Hudson-Odoi could be on the move to manager-less Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The Championship side, who recently axed Steve Bruce, have serious ambitions of making a return to the Premier League, after coming so close to doing so in the play-off final last May, only to be pipped by Fulham.

A possible loan move to Villa Park would see Hudson-Odoi link up with another talented and highly rated Chelsea youngster, Tammy Abraham.

