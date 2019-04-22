Chelsea wunder-kid Hudson-Odoi ‘gutted’ after picking Achilles injury in Burnley draw

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is disappointed to be ending the season prematurely after suffering Achilles injury during their 2-2 draw with Burnley on Easter Monday.

The 18-year-old appeared to have sustained an injury when controlling a pass just before the 40-minute mark.

He attempted to play on but continued to limp until he was replaced with Pedro Rodriguez.

Reports suggest that he could spend the next seven months on the treatment table.

Hudson-Odoi took to his Twitter handle after the news broke to express his disappointment but assured the Blue fans that he will come back stronger.

“Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!