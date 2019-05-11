Chelsea yet to decide future of youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi

English giants Chelsea are yet to open talks with English born Ghanaian winger Calum Hudson-Odoi over his future despite interest from some European heavyweights.

The 18-year old has not spoken of his future with the club since handing in a transfer request in January, which was rejected by the club.

However, with the Blues appeal on their transfer ban upheld, the club will be expected to have talks with Hudson-Odoi as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

German giants Bayern Munich are believed to still be showing interest, while Manchester United and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Hudson-Odoi can discuss terms with other clubs midway through next season, leaving the London based club to consider whether to sell him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Meanwhile, the teenager is currently sidelined with an achilles injury but is expected to return by September.