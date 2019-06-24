 Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering from injury

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering at Cobham after suffering an injury which rules him out of the start of the new season.

The 18-year-old picked up an Achilles injury towards the end of last season.

The situation means, the Ghana-born England international will not be available when the new season kicks-in in August.

The Bayern Munich target has been recuperating at the team's Cobham training.

He has posted some good news for Chelsea fans as his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery appears to be going to plan.

Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let’s go!!🙏🏾⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SCKbOOzWKu — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) June 23, 2019

Hudson-Odoi has a yet left on his current contract amid Bayern Munich keen interest.