 Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering from injury

Published on: 24 June 2019

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering at Cobham after suffering an injury which rules him out of the start of the new season.

The 18-year-old picked up an Achilles injury towards the end of last season.

The situation means, the Ghana-born England international will not be available when the new season kicks-in in August.

The Bayern Munich target has been recuperating at the team's Cobham training.

He has posted some good news for Chelsea fans as his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery appears to be going to plan.

Hudson-Odoi has a yet left on his current contract amid Bayern Munich keen interest.

 

