Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi stunned by Hudson-Odoi’s belter for England

Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi says he was stunned by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s curling strike for England U-21 in the victory over Austria U-21.

Hudson-Odoi scored two special goals as they stunned Austria 5-1 on Tuesday.

His second goal was a thing of beauty, as he dribbled from the edge of the opponents box before sticking the ball in the back of the net from 20 yards out.

"I was speechless. That was an amazing goal," Guehi told Goal.

"It was a great counter-attack and he's the type of player that can do stuff like that so I am really over the moon for him.

"I wasn't even surprised, I expect it from him. I have seen it since we were seven years old.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him because he is still young and developing but I think people should expect a lot. People should be excited about his future.