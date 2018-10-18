Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu should follow his dad Kwame to Monaco to develop

Ethan Ampadu's exclusion from Chelsea’s first-team this season is a topic that has fans fired up.

Despite good performances for the Welsh national team, Maurizio Sarri is yet to include him in any match-day squads this season.

Ampadu's lack of opportunities mirrors fellow academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi’s struggles.

But this could all change following the announcement that Thierry Henry will appoint Ethan’s dad, Kwame Ampadu, as an assistant coach at Monaco.

Kwame – former Arsenal, Swansea and West Brom player – knows Henry from their time at Arsenal.

He’s been the Arsenal Under-18's coach for the past two years and now is part of Henry’s backroom staff at Monaco.

Also, Monaco's technical director just happens to be Michael Emenalo – former Chelsea technical director.

So with these connections in the French Principality, Ampadu should consider a move there to develop his game.

Monaco is a club that is well known for its development of young players, and for giving youngsters a shot.

Therefore, Ampadu – rather than just playing Under-23 games – could see meaningful action which he needs at his age.

Also, Monaco’s possession-based style of play would suit Ampadu’s skill with the ball.

Therefore, if Ampadu wants to develop his game, he should consider following Jadon Sancho’s example and leaving the UK.

And linking up with his dad on the South of France could be the perfect place for him.