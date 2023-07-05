Chief of Staff Frema Opare lauds GFA's Women's Football Strategy

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare has praised the Ghana Football Association's Women's Football Strategy.

The federation launched the strategy which seeks to improve women's football in the country at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel early this week.

Despite being absent at the event, Hon Frema Opare speech was read on her behalf by National Sports Authority boss Professor Peter Twumasi.

‘’It is a privilege for me to be the Guest speaker at the launch of the Women’s Football Strategy 2023-2026. This is an incredibly important moment for Women’s Football in Ghana and I bring you warm greetings from H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo – President of the Republic of Ghana who is an avid fan of the Women’s game as well’’ the address read.

‘’Football brings people together; it inspires and unites society, transcending cultures and breaking barriers and now, with the imminent launch of the Ghana Football Association Women’s Football Strategy, we embarking on an exciting journey that feed into the vision to make our Women’s Football compete favorably with the best in the World.

The statement continued: ‘’Any investment in Women’s Football is an investment in the empowerment of our girls. The catalysts for change the vehicle through which we can challenge stereotypes and redefine societal norms. It presents an avenue for Women showcasing their football skills, their passion and determination and inspires future generation to follow in their footsteps.

‘’It also provides equitable opportunities at all levels from grassroots to the national teams. This will send an aspirational message to our young girls that their dreams matter t0o us and their place on the football field is as valid as any young boy."