China move helped me establish companies - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has acknowledged the difficulty in deciding to join the Chinese Super League.

Following a successful spell with Al Ain in the UAE, Gyan signed a lucrative two-year deal with Shanghai SIPG in July 2015, earning a reported weekly salary of £227,000.

However, injuries hampered his performance in China, limiting him to just 28 appearances and eight goals between 2015 and 2016.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, the now-39-year-old admitted the move was challenging but ultimately felt it was the right decision after consulting his family.

"It was a difficult decision for me, but I spoke to everyone around me, and we decided it was the best move for me," he stated.

Gyan added, "Luckily, it turned out well for me, and we have managed to establish companies that are employing Ghanaians."

The former striker also played for Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities.

He remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and Africa's top scorer in World Cup history with six goals.

Gyan retired in June 2023 with a remarkable 221 club goals in over 400 appearances.

His achievements include BBC African Footballer of the Year, CAF Team of the Year on three occasions, and Ghana Football Awards Player of the Decade.