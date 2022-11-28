Cho Gue-sung becomes first South Korean player to score brace at the World Cup

South Korea forward Cho Geu-sung registered his name in the history books of his country after scoring a brace against Ghana at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old became the first South Korean player to score a brace at the World Cup following his outstanding second half display.

And despite his efforts in helping the Asian giants earn a point against the Black Stars, South Korea were penalized by a Mohammed Kudus brace.

Gue-sung netted two quick-fire goals to keep the score at 2-2 after the Black Stars had raced to a two-goal lead in the first half. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors scored from headers in the 60th and 64th minutes.

Meanwhile, a 68th minute winner from Kudus means South Korea needs a win in their final game to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.

The Black Stars need to beat Uruguay in their final Group H game to ensure they qualify for the last 16.

The four-time African champions currently sit second on the table after the victory over South Korea.