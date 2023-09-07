Chris Hughton achieves first target as Black Stars coach after AFCON qualification

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton achieved one of his targets since taking over the team after guiding the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars seal their place for next year's tournament in Cote d'Ivoire after beating Central African Republic in the last round of the qualifiers on Thursday.

Ghana came from a goal down to overcome a stubborn Central Africa side with a 2-1 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The visitors got the opening goal of the match after 25 minutes when striker Louis Mafouta scored to put them ahead after receiving a nice pass from midfielder Amos Youga.

Mohammed Kudus got Ghana on level terms after brilliantly beating goalkeeper Geoffrey Lembet with a free-kick from the edge of the box two minutes to the interval.

Olympique Lyon newboy Ernest Nuamah came off the bench to wrap up the victory for Ghana when he tapped in a low cross from Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana sealed their qualification berth by topping the group with 12 points after the matches.

Hughton maintained his unbeaten record with Thursday's win. He has now gone four matches without a defeat, winning two and drawing two in four matches.

The former Ireland international will the Black Stars to a tenth straight Africa Cup of Nations final in Cote d'Ivoire next January.