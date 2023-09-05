Chris Hughton addresses critics of Andre Ayew's Black Stars role

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has responded to the growing criticism surrounding the inclusion of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in the squad.

Hughton's decision to invite Ayew, who is currently without a club, has sparked public debate, with the majority criticising both the decision and the player.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Hughton defended his choice, stating, "Growing perception is not something that means too much to my point of view as the head coach. It’s about the squad that I want and the reason for each player to be in the squad. What is the perception outside? I don’t know. This is not my concern." He emphasised his focus on selecting a squad that combines young, exciting players with experienced ones.

Hughton acknowledged the public debate regarding Ayew's inclusion, noting, "There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t. We are knowledgeable about the amount of games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain; I know what he gives the squad."

As Ghana prepare for a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday, Ayew will aim to put aside the criticism and lead his team to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.