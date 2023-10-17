Chris Hughton addresses discrepancy in Inaki Williams' performance between club and national team

Chris Hughton has discussed the performance disparity observed in Inaki Williams when he plays for his club against his appearances for the Ghana national team.

Since switching allegiance to play for Ghana in June 2022, Williams has yet to score a goal in 10 appearances for the Black Stars, despite being Athletic Bilbao's standout player in the 2023/24 season, with four goals and two assists in nine league appearances.

Hughton emphasized the challenges faced by Williams when transitioning from club football to international duty, stating: “What we have with all of the players are a short period of time, so if I answer the question in two ways: At club level, he plays in two positions but generally, he is a number nine, he is a centre forward. At this moment in time and for a good part of the season, he has been playing on the right-hand side in a three.”

“As regards the goals he scores and his performance, this is because what he is able to do at club is that he is able to have day-to-day contact, day-to-day training and a way of playing that obviously suits the team.

Hughton also commended Williams' work rate and his willingness to make runs to create chances despite his goal drought for Ghana.

Following a recent loss to Mexico in an international friendly, Ghana are determined to return to winning form as they gear up to face the United States on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.