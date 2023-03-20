Chris Hughton addresses Thomas Partey's role for Black Stars and Arsenal

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has defended Thomas Partey's performances for the Black Stars in comparison to his displays for Arsenal.

Partey has been criticised for not living up to his potential for the national team, in contrast to his impressive performances for Arsenal. Hughton addressed this issue at his unveiling as Black Stars coach on Monday, stating that the player's roles for club and country were different but equally important.

"Partey’s roles for both club and country are different from each other but key," said Hughton. "His role in the team is as a continuity player. He is not the type of player to expect to dribble past multiple players. His role is important to what the team does even if he doesn’t always stand out."

The coach's comments come ahead of Ghana's crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Thursday. The Black Stars will be hoping to secure a win to boost their chances of qualifying for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, has been a key player for the London club this season, providing defensive cover while also contributing to attacking moves. The Gunners have benefited immensely as they lead the Premier League with eight points clear.