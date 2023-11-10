Chris Hughton admits difficulty in coping with upcoming assignments

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has acknowledged the difficulty in thinking about the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the same time.

Ghana will be up against Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium before traveling to Moroni to face Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, they are just two months away from bringing their 2023 AFCON campaign which is set to be hosted in Ivory Coast in January with their opening match coming against Cape Verde on January 14 of that match.

Speaking ahead of the qualifiers Hughton admitted that it was difficult to cope with both assignments at the same time but he aimed to take them one after the other to avoid unwanted outcomes.

“It's wonderful and great to want to talk about AFCON, the tournament itself, but sometimes for coaches, it's difficult, because we have two very important World Cup qualification games before then. If your concentrations are too far past that, then you can take your eye off what is, at this moment, the most important thing. The most important thing for us at this moment are our two World Cup qualification games,” he said.

He added, “Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia… I think that the level of teams in Africa, I think it's as strong as it's ever been, I really do. I think there are so many now, so many more players playing at big clubs in Europe and on the world stage.”