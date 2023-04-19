Chris Hughton advised to scout players beyond Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has advised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to extend his monitoring of locally-based players to the lower divisions to fish out some impressive talents.

The former Newcastle United gaffer was appointed to lead the Black Stars in a bid to recover the team from a poor World Cup showing.

Hughton did not name a local player in his first-ever Black Stars squad but assured Ghanaians his commitment to watching matches on the local scene to consider such players in future call-ups. The 64-year-old has stuck to his words and has been present in various match centres in recent weeks to observe matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Sam Johnson, a former Ghana international, however, believes there are equally talented and promising players in the lower tiers who may be considered.

"Everybody wants to bring his player to Hearts or Kotoko or the big cities but those that we are not expecting them to be there, they are now controlling the league.

“So we need to go there and bring them also because the talent is all over not only in Accra or Kumasi or the big cities,” Johnson said.

Ghana will return to action in June as they honour their fifth match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.