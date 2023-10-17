Chris Hughton aims for error-free performance as Ghana face USA in Tennessee

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton is hoping that the Black Stars can avoid the mistakes that cost them in their defeat to Mexico as they prepare to face the USA in their final October international friendly.

Black Stars are set to wrap up their series of friendly games in October with a match against the USA at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night.

In their previous friendly game against Mexico, they suffered a 2-0 loss, with both goals coming in the second half.

Speaking ahead of the USA game, Hughton expressed his desire to see his team rectify the errors that affected their performance against the CONCACAF champions.

He commented, "We were relatively happy with the first-half performance. But I think when you're playing against a very good Mexican team in their own stadium, it felt that way, on a surface they know well. When they raised their game, which they did in the second half, we had to match that, and ball possession was needed in that second half period."

Hughton also emphasised the importance of avoiding defensive mistakes, stating, "It goes to say that you can have games where the opposition will have a bigger percentage of chances, but what you can't afford to do is concede bad defensive goals. The two goals we gave away were avoidable, and if we can prevent those kinds of opportunities, we might come out of the game with what we consider a good result."

The match against the USA is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 a.m. Ghanaian time on Wednesday. Ghana will then shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, commencing next month with matches against Madagascar (on Nov. 13) and Comoros (on Nov. 21), followed by the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early next year.

The four-time African champions will play Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in the group stage.