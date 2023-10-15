Chris Hughton aims to avoid concluding October international break with two disappointing results

Black Stars Chris Hughton has stressed the importance of not losing to the USA in the upcoming international friendly match.

As part of their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Ghana is engaged in two friendly games in the October international break. In their first match against Mexico on Sunday, Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in a hard-fought contest.

Speaking during a post-match interview, coach Chris Hughton expressed his strong desire for an improved performance in the second friendly game against the USA. He made it clear that the team is determined to avoid concluding the international break with two disappointing results.

"It is exactly the same message for the players. What we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results," Coach Chris Hughton emphasised.

"The result of that is always you are looking for a reaction from the team in the second game [USA]. If you are able to get the right reaction, which I am quite sure that we will get from the team, then it gives you a better possibility of putting in a performance that can yield positive results in the second game against the USA."

The crucial match between the USA and Ghana is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, and the Black Stars are determined to show their strength and resilience as they seek to rebound from the Mexico defeat.