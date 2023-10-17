Chris Hughton aims to create scoring opportunities for Inaki Williams

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is emphasising the need to generate scoring opportunities for Inaki Williams as they prepare for an international friendly against the United States of America.

Williams, who switched his nationality from Spain to Ghana in June 2022, is yet to score his first goal for the Black Stars.

Hughton, formerly with Brighton and Hove Albion, believes that the team has not been creating sufficient chances for the Athletic Club forward since his debut. He highlights the importance of providing Williams with the right service, which can come from both the wide areas and runs over the top.

Hughton explained, "What we can't do is we can't fault the work rate that he puts in. He is a player that is prepared to run behind. We just need to get the formulas right where we are able to provide him with the service, and the service can come in two ways."

Black Stars have had sporadic success in creating such chances, and Hughton acknowledges the need to find the right formulas to consistently generate opportunities for Williams.

Williams has the chance to score his first goal for the national team when they face the United States. The friendly match is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 am Ghanaian time.