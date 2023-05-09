Chris Hughton aims to develop Black Stars into title contenders - Joseph Painstil

Inform Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil claims Chris Hughton is determined to build a Black Stars squad capable of winning trophies.

Following Otto Addo's departure after the 2022 World Cup, the former Newcastle United manager secured a 21-month contract to oversee the Black Stars as head coach in March.

Hughton went on win four crucial points in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification doubleheader against Angola.

Joseph Paintsil, who played an important role in the games, praised the veteran manager's qualities while explaining that Hughton's goal is to develop the team into a trophy-winning group.

“He [Chris Hughton] is a very good coach," he said. "I hope that he helps us in terms of growing as a team.

"He intends to build us to win trophies in the future,” he said as quoted by Footballghana.

Hughton was the Black Stars' technical advisor prior to his appointment as coach, and he was instrumental in the country's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have struggled to win a major trophy since winning the AFCON title in 1982.

Joseph Paintsil has the most goal contributions of any African player in Europe, with 30. In 35 games, he has 16 goals and 14 assists.