Chris Hughton aims to make impact at 2023 AFCON despite recent setbacks

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is determined to make a significant impact at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast despite the team's recent shambolic performances.

The tournament's 34th edition is scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats to Mexico and the United States with the latter thrashing Ghana 4-0 on Wednesday.

Hughton however, remains focused on improving his team's performance following a disappointing international break, aiming to select the right players and employ effective tactics for the upcoming AFCON.

"We are all going through a difficult period with regards to the performances that can see us scoring goals to win games; that has been difficult," Hughton admitted after his team's heavy defeat to the USA.

“There are some aspects of the game that has been okay. We have qualified for AFCON and we did enough to win the group not just to qualify and that’s the balance”

“The balances are from there, we need to develop more because we are going to a tough AFCON tournament in January and we need to develop. I will continue to work hard as I can to pick the right squad, pick the right tactics to win the games we need to win to do well” he said.

The Black Stars will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with the opening game against Madagascar.