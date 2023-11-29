Chris Hughton and Kurt Okraku visit Black Queens ahead of crucial WAFCON qualifier

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku paid a visit to the Black Queens during their training session on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.

The esteemed guests engaged with the 22 players present on the first day of training, offering words of encouragement ahead of their upcoming game against Namibia.

The full squad is anticipated to assemble on Wednesday for a comprehensive training session. Notably, Evelyn Badu and Susan Ama Duah arrived on Tuesday but did not participate in the training with the team.

The Black Queens are gearing up to host Namibia on Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (WAFCON). The first leg of the qualifier will take place in Accra, with the return leg scheduled in Namibia.

Ghana, eager to break a qualification drought since hosting the tournament in 2018, is determined to overcome Namibia and secure their spot in the WAFCON, eyeing an end to the qualifying jinx that has persisted since 2018.

Meanwhile, Hughton on the other hand is expected to lead the Black Stars to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which takes place between January 13 to February 11, 2023.