Chris Hughton bemoans missed opportunities as Ghana fall to Comoros in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Chris Hughton attributed the team's defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers to a lack of sharpness in front of goal.

The Black Stars suffered a setback on matchday two in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21.

Despite Hughton's belief that Ghana was the superior team for a significant portion of the match, the inability to convert chances proved costly. In his post-match analysis, the Irish manager acknowledged Comoros for their victory but emphasized his team's dominance throughout the 90 minutes.

“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. I thought Ghana were the better team,” Hughton stated, highlighting his team's overall performance. However, he expressed frustration over a conceded goal that he deemed avoidable and the team's failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

“So this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team, but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created,” Hughton lamented, emphasising the significance of missed opportunities.

The defeat prevented the Black Stars from ascending to the top of Group I, leaving them with three points after two rounds of games played. With their focus now shifting to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January 2024 in Ivory Coast, Hughton and his team will aim to regroup and hone their finishing prowess to make a strong impact in the continental competition.