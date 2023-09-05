Chris Hughton breaks silence on George Amoako and Randy Abbey comments on unimpressive performances

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says he is not perturbed by the recent remarks by the top officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) questioning his performance since taking over as coach of the national team.

Following a goalless draw with Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June, the former Brighton and Newcastle manager received some backlash from unhappy Ghanaians including executives of the GFA.

In an interview with Angel FM, George Amoako, an executive council member of the GFA said: “Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON,” indicating his displeasure with the team's performance.

Amoako's comments were followed by another interview granted by Dr Randy Abbey to Takoradi-based Spice FM.

“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it,” he said.

These comments further sparked conversations among Ghanaians following Ammenu Shardow, the Black Stars team manager who also expressed his view on longevity in the technical team on Accra-based 3FM stating that it would have been a good decision if former coach Otto Addo was maintained after the 2022 World Cup.

Responding to the comments, Hughton said he was not affected and deemed it as normal expression which should be expected from such personalities.

“This is normal. This is something that I’ve found since I’ve been here.. whenever I’m going to games, people and supporters will come up to me and tell me what they think. So, one thing I’m always conscious of is football is highs and lows and when you are on the back of what I regard as a poor result, and our last result against Madagascar was not the result that we wanted is that there’s always going to be a reaction. This is for me, this is normal, can’t expect everything to be good and to be praised all the time. I’m never affected.

“These are political subjects. One thing is, as head coach of this national team I don’t get involved in politics. My focus is on the team and the team to watch.” he added.

"I always know that there’s politics involved because this is the nature of the game. And this is the enthusiasm and the passion that Ghanaians have for football. I’m always confident and comfortable with the conversations that I have. For anything that goes outside of that is for other people to judge, you know, my focus has to be on the team.”