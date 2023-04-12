Chris Hughton commends Ghana Football Association's backing

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has praised the Ghana Football Association for the positive engagements he has experienced after being appointed to lead the team.

Having previously served as Technical Advisor for the Black Stars, from March 2022, Hughton won the race to replace Otto Addo as the team's coach a year after and has already managed two games.

Speaking about his experience with the Ghana Football Association, Hughton appreciated the treatment he's been offered so far, citing transparency and support among a few characteristics of the association.

"My dealings with the Ghana Football Association have been good, very open and honest and they have assured me of the support," he told SuperSport.

Hughton earned four points from his two games in charge after securing a narrow victory over Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium and drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The outcome of those games put Ghana in pole position to secure a place in the 2023 AFCON as they lead Group E with eight points with two games remaining.

Hughton will be under contract until the end of 2024 alongside two assistant coaches, George Boateng, and Masud Didi Dramani.