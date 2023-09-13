Chris Hughton commends passionate Accra fans for commitment in Liberia game despite rains

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has commended fans who trooped to the Accra Sports Stadium to cheer Ghana to victory over Liberia on Tuesday.

Ghana recorded another win under the former Newcastle United manager with a resounding 3-1 scoreline with Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew who was introduced in the second half.

Showers the day before the game severely altered the pitch's characteristics and may have caused some spectators who had planned to attend to change their minds.

However, as the game went on, a huge crowd showed up, demonstrating the Accra-based fans' passion for the sport.

Chris Hughton thanked the crowd for their support following the game, underscoring their crucial contribution to the team' increased self-assurance.

“I would have to say first and foremost that the decision to where the games are played are of course decisions by the Association," he said after the game.

"What we can do is speak about today, the crowd were excellent today and I think they grew with us as the game got better and as the performance got better, the crowd got louder and I think probably the fact we hadn’t played here for a while probably had something to do with it and its good to be back here but as regards (to) where the games are played, that’s not my decision.”

Ghana will return to action in October when they engage Mexico and the United States to intensify preparations for their games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.