Chris Hughton commits to monitoring Ghana Premier League for Black Stars' success

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has spoken about his commitment to monitoring the Ghana Premier League in order to maintain a balanced national team.

Hughton has been regularly attending local matches and even included one player, Hafiz Konkoni from Bechem United, in his latest squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar.

Ahead of Sunday's game at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday, Hughton explained the importance of investing time in observing the local league to identify players who can contribute to the development of a strong national team.

"I am spending more time in Ghana now looking at the local players to make sure that I can have a fair and correct balance, but up until now, the majority of our players have been players playing in Europe," he said as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

He further emphasised that his role is to select the best players available at any given time.

With Ghana aware that a victory will secure their place in the tournament set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year, the team is determined to deliver a strong performance. The game is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 GMT.