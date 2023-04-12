Chris Hughton confident in Black Stars' talent

Former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, who recently signed a 21-month deal to coach the Black Stars of Ghana, is confident that there is enough quality in the senior national team to win games.

Hughton replaced Otto Addo as coach after the latter left his role following Ghana's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Before his appointment, Hughton served as the Technical Advisor in a four-member technical team that led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.

In his first two games in charge of the team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola last month, Hughton has recorded a win and a draw.

Speaking to SuperSports, Hughton expressed his belief in the talent of the players on the team and the importance of team dynamics, organization, and togetherness in achieving success.

“Getting results is about believing in the players. I think we have a talented group of players and a talented squad,” he said. “It is trying to get that we get the right dynamics in the team and of course ultimately picking the right team to get results."

He added, “You have to rely on good team spirits, good team organisation, togetherness, and desire from the team to win a football match."

The Black Stars, who currently lead Group E with eight points after four matches, will resume their 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

Hughton will be hoping to lead the team to their first AFCON trophy in 41 years, which will be held next year in Ivory Coast.