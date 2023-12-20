Chris Hughton confirms Thomas Partey's availability for AFCON despite injury issues

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has affirmed the availability of midfielder Thomas Partey for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Addressing reports suggesting a possible refusal by Arsenal to release the player due to ongoing injury recovery, Hughton emphasised that clubs are obligated to release players for international tournaments, dismissing any debate on the matter.

Partey, currently recovering from a muscle injury sustained after the October international break, returned to mild training last week, and although his return to Arsenal's lineup is expected next year, he has been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the AFCON.

Hughton clarified that clubs, including Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, have no choice but to release players for national duty during the AFCON.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.

“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice.”

Ghana, grouped with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, anticipate a competitive AFCON campaign, with Thomas Partey's potential role pivotal if he fully recovers in time. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.