Chris Hughton congratulates Jordan Ayew on becoming fourth most capped Ghana player

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has offered his sincere congratulations to Jordan Ayew after the striker made an incredible 91 appearances for the Ghana national team.

The final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications saw Ghana host the Central African Republic on Thursday, marking a key milestone in the storied career of the Crystal Palace striker.

Ayew proudly wore the captain's armband during the recent Group E AFCON qualifying match against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7th. He led his team to a 2-1 victory that ensured their qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hughton praised the former Olympique Marseille player's consistency, praising his dedication and enthusiasm that have allowed him to appear in so many games for the Black Stars.

"It is a wonderful achievement one thing I guarantee you is no player can get to their numbers without a real desire to want to represent their country," he said.

"I can tell you a third of the time when he is turned up probably he has little injuries little knocks that potentially would have stopped him coming. That is impossible it is a credit to any player that be at that level and wants to be here," he added.

On September 5, 2010, Ayew made his senior debut for Ghana in a 3-0 AFCON Qualification victory over Swaziland and has gone on to become the joint-fourth player with the most caps after Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Richard Kingson.