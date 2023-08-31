Chris Hughton considering inviting Ghana youngster Emmanuel Yeboah for CAR clash

Brøndby IF forward Emmanuel Yeboah is being considered for a spot on the Black Stars team as they prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The former CFR Cluj player caught the eye of coach Chris Hughton after performing exceptionally well at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco which was held earlier this year.

The young striker bagged a hat-trick in a pre-tournament friendly before scoring three goals at the tournament after three games despite Ghana's early exit. Yeboah recently secured a move to Brøndby IF after delivering impressive performances for CFR Cluj and the Black Meteors.

Hughton, who was present in Ghana's camp throughout the competition, is thought to be impressed with the 20-year-old's abilities and hopes to rely on him to help Ghana's goal-scoring problems.

Yeboah may make the squad for the first time in his career when Hughton names his team for the crucial AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic.

Both teams hope to qualify for the tournament that will be held in Ivory Coast in January 2024, therefore the Black Stars final qualifying encounter is slated to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7. Ghana only needs one point to qualify for the tournament.