Chris Hughton: Continuity major factor in new Black Stars coaching appointment

The Ghana Football Association has named Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the country's senior national team, succeeding Otto Addo.

Continuity was a major factor in the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach. The decision to appoint Hughton, who previously served as the team's technical advisor, was aimed at maintaining stability and a sense of familiarity within the team.

This continuity is expected to help the team build on the progress made under the previous coach, Otto Addo, and to capitalize on the momentum generated from their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Hughton's familiarity with the team and his knowledge of the players' strengths and weaknesses were also key factors in his appointment.

This knowledge will help him to build a cohesive and effective tactical plan for the team, as well as ensure a smooth transition as he takes over the reins.

The GFA believes that Hughton's experience and expertise will play a vital role in helping the Black Stars reach their full potential.