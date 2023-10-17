Chris Hughton determined to improve Black Stars' performance and results

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is determined to address the Black Stars' recent unimpressive results as they prepare for upcoming games.

Following their struggles in the international friendly against Mexico, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat, Hughton is focused on improving both performance and results.

The match against Mexico took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and Ghana found it challenging to establish their rhythm.

The West African powerhouse conceded two goals in the second half, with Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna finding the net.

Next on the agenda for Ghana is an international friendly against the USA, scheduled to be held at the Geodis Park on Tuesday night.

Hughton stressed the importance of balancing performance and results, stating, "As regards results, there is always that balance between performance and results, and ultimately, the results are the most important things. But we are aware that generally, if you are putting in good enough performances, then the results will come."

He further explained the team's approach, saying, "This is something that in the periods of time that we have with the players, we are working as hard as we can to make sure that we have enough good combinations so they can put in good enough performance."

With this mindset, Hughton and his technical team are striving to enhance the Black Stars' performance and secure better results as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.