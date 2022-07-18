Chris Hughton discusses reconnecting with his family in Ghana because of Black Stars job

Former Ireland international of Ghanaian descent Chris Hughton says the Black Stars job has allowed him to reconnect with his family in Ghana.

The 63-year-old was born in England to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother.

“Football put me in a position where I had opportunities and experiences,” Hughton told the Sun.

“As a kid we didn’t travel much to Ireland or Ghana. On my mother’s side, her brothers and sisters were in England so my grandmother came over regularly to see us.

“We’d very working-class parents so in those days to travel, it was a big deal and a big expense, especially when you had three kids.

“So, I got the opportunity to know Ireland, not just from a footballing point of view, but to explore it. Ghana to a lesser degree because it’s a lot further away, so that’s been a lovely part of it, reconnecting with family.”

The former Newcastle United and Brighton manager accepted to be Black Stars' technical advisor in March and has so far done a good job.

Hughton contributed to Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 World Cup at the expense of sworn rivals Nigeria.