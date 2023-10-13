Chris Hughton emphasises need for improved goal-scoring form ahead of 2023 AFCON

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has underlined the critical importance of enhancing his team's ability to find the back of the net as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws near.

Hughton acknowledges that there are several aspects his team must refine before the 2023 AFCON, with a particular focus on goal-scoring to relieve pressure during matches.

In aa recent interview he stated, "There are areas of our game that we can improve, such as scoring goals early in games to alleviate pressure. We can achieve this by delivering strong performances and positioning ourselves well in matches to create opportunities."

"Ultimately, it's about winning football matches. We managed to top our group in the qualifiers, and that's the equilibrium I'm talking about. It's all about achieving the results that will propel us further in the competition."

The Black Stars have been assigned to Group B in the upcoming 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast, where they will face tough competitors in Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Ghana's campaign kicks off on January 14 against Cape Verde, followed by a match against Egypt on January 18, and the group stage concludes with a game against Mozambique on January 22.