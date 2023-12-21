Chris Hughton: European clubs have no choice but to release players for AFCON 2023

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed his opinion that European clubs will have no choice but to release their players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in January and February next year.

Hughton acknowledged that the timing of the tournament may not be ideal for European clubs, particularly those with African players, but emphasised that releasing players for international duty is a longstanding practice.

"I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp," Chris Hughton said on talkSPORT.

"They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs."

He added that while some countries may allow players to arrive late for camp, ultimately, there is no choice for clubs but to release their players for international duty.

The 2023 AFCON is expected to feature top African players such as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, and Arsenal's Thomas Partey, among others.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2023, and will run until February 11, 2024.